Ellen R. Dumke

1938 - 2019

Ellen R. Dumke, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center

Campus.

She was born on March 14, 1938, to the late Gordon and Genevieve (Bejnarowicz) McAleer in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Ellen worked as a secretary for the unified schools for 32 years.

Ellen enjoyed playing cards, traveling and was an avid Cub fan. Ellen was a kind-hearted woman who would put everyone before herself. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and reading to her great grandson Kaiden.

Ellen is survived by her loving daughter Patricia (Andrew Edwards) Schrader, her grandchildren Stacey Schrader and Nicklaus Schrader and her great grandson Kaiden Schrader.

She is preceded in death by her sister Patricia, her brother Gordon and her significant other Joseph Pfifer.

Memorials would be appreciated to the .

As per Ellen's wishes services will be private.

