Ellen L. Froemming

July 16, 1937 - November 25, 2019

Ellen L. Froemming, 82 year old, lifelong resident of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully Monday November 25, 2019. She was born July 16, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Neé Pickering) Brewster.

Before her retirement, Ellen had worked for many years in the Accounting Department at Broaster Company, Beloit, WI. Ellen had enjoyed: volunteering with the Humane Society, Beloit, WI and playing board games, cards, and dice. On March 4, 1956 she married Theodore Froemming in Beloit, WI and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Survivors include: a granddaughter Paula (Tom) Davellis of Trevor, WI; four great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jocelyn, Adriana, and Jacob; two brothers: Ron (Doris) Brewster of Chetek, WI and Don (Pat) Brewster of West Chicago, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by two daughters: Laura Froemming and Debra Hook, a grandson Chad Musich and great-granddaughter Mary Davellis.

Funeral Services will be held 2PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Ellen at www.strangfh.com.