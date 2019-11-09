Elliot Richard Dreger

1940 - 2019

Elliot Richard Dreger, 78, of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children after a two year battle with lung cancer.

Elliot was born on Nov. 1, 1940, in Kenosha, the son of the late Theodore and Martha (Rakow) Dreger. Raised on a farm with five older siblings, he completed primary and secondary education in Kenosha, then received a full scholarship to University of Wisconsin Madison for a Bachelor of Arts in History with honors. He moved to Eugene, Oregon for graduate school with a scholarship where he received a Master of Arts in History. Later he received a Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speaker of other Languages (TESL).

Aside from Oregon, California and Wisconsin, Elliot also lived in Alaska and overseas for many years working in Guam, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. He had a strong desire to travel and loved visiting Europe, particularly Paris, and locating and visiting long lost relatives in Germany.

In 2007, Elliot settled down in the central coastal California town of Arroyo Grande and married his wife, Molly (Unger) Dreger. In Arroyo Grande he continued to teach, mostly English and some History at Cal Poly University and Alan Hancock College.

Elliot is preceded in death by his parents Martha (Rakow) and Theodore Dreger, sisters Helen Mutchler and Dorothy Reck, and brother Leon. He was survived briefly by sister Leila who passed away on Oct. 22, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Molly (Unger) Dreger, his children Megan and Theodore and brother Garriet and his wife, Viola.

Memorial service to be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. in Kenosha, WI on Nov 9 at 11 AM. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.