Elmer J. Stacey

May 23, 1920 - November 11, 2019

Elmer J. Stacey, age 99, of Kenosha, passed away November 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Elmer was born in Escanaba, MI on May 23, 1920, son of Elmer and Rose (Vachon) Stacey. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Escanaba and then served in the US Army, 920th Field Artillery Battalion in WWII. On Sept. 3, 1949, Elmer married Linnea Lord at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Escanaba. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage and raised three children. Elmer was employed as a printer for the Kenosha News for 35 years, retiring in 1982. He was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Local 116 ITU, Treasurer of the Kenosha News Credit Union, charter member of the Harvey Hansen Post 310, member of the Racine American Legion and St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a past volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul, AARP tax aide, Kenosha Medical Center, and an adult mass server. Elmer enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing duplicate bridge and wintering in Arizona. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Braves/Brewer fan and enjoyed cheering the Packers to a victory the day before he passed.

Elmer was preceded in death by, his wife, Linnea; his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by three children, Randall (Cynthia) Stacey of Gainesville FL., Susan (Norm Ruebsamen) Stacey of Somers, and Douglas (Mary Cates) Stacey of Pleasant Prairie; grandchildren, Melissa, Eric, Craig (Brian), Jane (Thad), Carrie and Jeff (Andrea); great-grandchildren, Lane, Abigail and Leah; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elmer will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church (7307-40th Avenue) with entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. A visitation with the family will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's or St. Vincent DePaul would be greatly appreciated.

