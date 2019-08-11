Elmer Jones

Elmer Jones, born Sept. 16, 1921, son of Louis and Anna (Katovick) Jones. Lifelong resident of Kenosha. He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.

He married Lorraine Thery, the love of his life, on April 29, 1944, until the time of his death Dec. 2015.

Elmer joined the Navy in 1944 after two deferments while working at Snap-On tools. His deferments were deemed important to the war effort while working at Snap-On. In the Navy he was stationed on an LST and in the Okinawa Pacific campaign. In Jan. of 1946, he returned home to his family and continued his work at Snap-On. He was to work at Snap-On for the next 40 years.

Elmer is survived by his daughter Patricia Wade of Kenosha, son William (Tanta) of Nev., grandchildren Donna (Robert) Clark of Kenosha, Michael (Nicole) Erickson of Texas, Jule (Frank) Ignagni of Calf., L.A. (Mele) Jones of Hawaii, great grandchildren Paige and Aiden Erickson, Jordan Ignagni and Hali'a Jones.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at All Saints Cemetery (3300 – Springbrook Road) from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Following the visitation full military honors will be held at 11 a.m.

Family wishes to thank VA clients of Milwaukee and Union Grove for their excellent care over the years of dad. Especially Dr. Sasi of Union Grove and Dr. Heiner of Milwaukee. A very special thanks to Farrah Mosely VA Health Care provider.

