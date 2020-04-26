Elsie J Webster

December 21, 1926 - April 22, 2020

Elsie J Webster age 93 of Randall, WI. died April 22, 2020. She was born in Mauston, WI. on December 21, 1926. The daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Lepar) Skodak. She attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes where she previously served on the Alter Guild and was a greeter. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Mother of Karen (Arthur) Walther, Daniel (Mary) Webster, John Webster, David Webster, Mark Webster and Paul (Delayne) Webster. Sister to the late Evelyn Bradley, Leonard Skodak and Eddie Skodak. Grandmother of 20, Great Grandmother of 25 and Great Great Grandmother of 3.

Due to social distancing guidelines a private graveside service will be held at Mound Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences and remembrances may be left at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.