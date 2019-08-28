Elton R. Hubbard

Elton R. Hubbard, 78 of Kenosha, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

He was the longest surviving heart transplant patient in Wisconsin- Sept. 8 would have marked the 25th anniversary of Elton's Heart Transplant.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 9, 1940, he was the son of the late C. Roger and Elizabeth (Fulmer) Hubbard. Many of his kind and giving characteristics were instilled when he was a Boy Scout. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford and furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin.

He was united in marriage to Karen Jensen on Nov. 19, 1966 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha.

He was employed with the State of Wisconsin-Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, as a project manager for 42 years.

Elton was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He gave back to the community as a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge # 286; where he was Governor for two terms and earned the Pilgrim Degree. He was also instrumental with the construction of the Moose pavilion and parking lot.

He was a diehard Cubs and Packers fan. Elton enjoyed visiting with his friends at McDonald's; playing cards with his buddies and going to the dog track and horse races. He enjoyed remodeling projects and working in the yard.

Elton is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his children, Ron Hubbard and Wendi Hubbard; his two grandsons, Alec and Austin Hubbard; his two brothers, Jerry (Donna) Hubbard and Pat (Nancy) Hubbard; many loving nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companions, Rylee and Fozzy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephews, Michael Hubbard and Douglas Jensen.

Funeral Services honoring Elton's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Elton will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home; with the Moose Lodge #286 conducting the Breaking of the Circle at 11 a.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com