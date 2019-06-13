Elwood W. Dallmann

1937-2019

Elwood Dallmann, 81, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

Elwood was born on Dec. 14, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Elwood C. and Alice (Wachs) Dallmann. He was educated in the schools of Milwaukee and Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. in 1956. He was a member of the U.S. Navy reserves. Elwood married Janice Sadowski in Nov. of 1976, they later divorced. He was employed at J.I. Case for many years, retiring in 1993. Elwood was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. His hobbies included golfing, cheering for the Cubs & Packers, classic cars, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his twin sister, Nancy Lee (Leo) Brown of Winthrop Harbor, Ill.; niece, Liane (William) Blanck of Wadsworth; nephew, Steven (Sonja) Brown of WA; great niece and nephew, Mattie and Nathan Blanck; his step-daughters, Tammie Drissel of Calf., Lori Coffey of Kenosha.

A visitation will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com