Elysa Mary Fraher

December 11, 1951 - January 17, 2020

Light One Candle

Elysa Mary Fraher, age 68, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Friday, January 17th, 2020, in her home. Her zest for life was infectious, she made friends wherever she went, and she lit up every room she walked in.

Lysa was born December 11, 1951 in Kenosha, WI, and raised among nine siblings by Frank and Ruth Becker, in a household overflowing with love and laughter. She married Dave Fraher with whom she had four children. She poured her heart and soul into raising them, all while working full time and getting her undergraduate degree and her Master's in Education. Lysa taught at Grewenow and Somers Elementary Schools for 20+ years and was known to many as a passionate, one-of-a-kind educator who turned her classroom into magical worlds of learning. She treated her students with the love and respect of her own children, and found joy in running into students and parents after retirement. During her teaching years, she made connections with coworkers that became long-lasting friendships.

Lysa's passions included volunteering, creating art and traveling. She sewed bears for Hospice families and could always be found in her art room creating collages or gifts. She explored Machu Picchu, got lost in Angkor Wat, taught English to children in Tanzania, cared for refugees in Greece, biked through Italy, navigated countless road trips, and looked forward to her upcoming trip to New Zealand.

Her grandkids knew her as Nani, and they were her biggest source of pride. She loved supporting MacKenzie at horse shows, cheering on Devlin and Chase at baseball and soccer games, watching Owen and Kane learn backflips and Facetiming with Beck and Levi. She created a world of wonder and magic for them, taught kindness, and inspired curiosity.

Lysa is survived by her siblings, Teri (Paul) DeCamp, Maren (Keith) Krause, Lance Becker (Michaeline Vitucci), Andie (Larry) Meyer, Gigi Herrmann, and Frank "Bean" Becker Jr. (Linda Richter Lucas); children, Casey (Katie) Fraher, Tavia (Ryan) Gavinski, Justin Fraher (Jula Osten), Jessica (Ben) Mulligan; and grandchildren, MacKenzie, Devlin, Chase, Owen, Kane, Beck, and Levi. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews (you know who you are!), family members and friends, including "sisters" Susan Shumacher and Kathy Gagliardi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth (Landre) Becker, sister, Barb (Dan) Ervin, brother, Kurt (Diane) Becker, brother, Eric (Maureen) Becker, brothers, Mark Diamon and Mark Hermann, and the love of her life, her first born, Tonya Renee.

Lysa will be remembered by the love she shared, her willingness to try anything and always being there for anyone in need.

To celebrate her spirit a casual, colorful visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 26th from 1:00-3:00p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home in Kenosha, with her Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or donations, hug your loved ones. Tell them you love them. Be kind. Pay it forward. Be there for others and share your love.

