Emil Umile Passarelli
Emil Umile Passarelli, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Emil is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, MaryAnn (Puntillo) Passarelli, his children, Susanna (Kevin) Elrod, Joseph Passarelli (Michelle Kloehn) and Rosemarie Habel; his grandchildren, Steven and Christopher Elrod and Sofia Habel; his siblings, Esterina Savaglio, Rita Ruffolo and Giovanni (Rosetta) Passarelli; his sister-in-laws, Carmella Passarelli, Sister Lucille Ann Puntillo and Yvonne Puntillo and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Francesco and Virginia (Tenuta) Passarelli, Emil was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael Passarelli on February 28, 1991; his in-laws, Sam and Sue Puntillo; his sisters, Rosina (Giusseppe) Pulice and Concetta (Francesco) Caira; his brother, Antonio "Tony" Passarelli; his brother-in-law, Pietro Ruffolo, Domenico Savaglio, James and Charles Puntillo; his niece Maria Pulice; his nephews, Francesco "Frank" Passarelli and Benedetto "Benny" Savaglio.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, June 14, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 7, 2020.
