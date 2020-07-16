Emmalee Jean Jacobson

Emmalee Jean Jacobson, age 2, of Hammond, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Emmalee was a smart and sassy child from the moment she was blessed to parents Dustin Jacobson & Erica Mendez. She loved being outdoors. Emmalee always wanted to take a ride on the 4-wheeler or tractor with Grandpa, play in her pool with her baby shark toys, or chase bugs of all shapes & sizes around the yard. She loved to dance to any music in the air, but she particularly loved Baby Shark. Emmalee would also dance and sing along to the music in her favorite movies, Frozen & Onward. When she was feeling mischievous, Emmalee might be found climbing on the furniture. She was never too far away from her beloved baby doll, pink blankie, & especially her "paci". The light that Emmalee's smile & spirit brought to those who loved her will shine on in their hearts & memories forever.

Emmalee Jean will remain in the hearts of her parents, Dustin Jacobson & Erica Mendez of Hammond, WI; siblings, Alexander Mendez, Micaela Mendez, & Melina Mendez; paternal grandparents, Lee & Betty Jacobson of Baldwin, WI; maternal grandparents, Jess Schambers & Al Brown of Chicago, IL, & Cindy Schambers of Kenosha, WI, Leo & Nina Mendez of Kenosha, WI; uncles, Christopher (Amanda) Schambers of Kenosha, WI, & Andrew (Alissa) Schambers of Racine, WI; aunts, Angie (Kevin) Louis of Grantsburg, WI, & Heather Camacho of Kenosha, WI; as well as many cousins, great aunts & uncles, & other extended family members. She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Clyde & JoAnne Jacobson, Norbert & Louise St. Germain; & maternal great-grandparents, Jess & Harrolene Schambers, & Norma Conklin.

An Outdoor, Baby Shark-themed Memorial Service for Emmalee will take place at 11:00 A.M, Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd. N, Baldwin, WI 54002. A Visitation will precede the service from 4:00-8:00 P.M, Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emmalee's memory may be made to Halos of the St. Croix Valley, 207 S. Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI 54017, 866-411-4256,https://www.halosofthestcroixvalley.comonate-now. Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434.