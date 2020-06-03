Enriqueta "Katie" Mancinas 1956-2020 Enriqueta "Katie" Mancinas, 63, of Racine, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Born in Texas on July 15, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Maria (Rodriguez) Neave. She enjoyed cooking, coaching through the births of her family, providing advice, counsel, and guidance, and above all else – loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her four children, Lucia Jose Rivas, Rosie Samano-Barajas, Sonya Hernandez, and Jose Casillas; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Margarita (Benito) Garza, Alfonso Neave, Jr., Petra Neave, Raul (Martha) Neave, Vincente Neave, Juanita (Daniel) Cordova, Tomasa (Paulino) Antonio, and Blanca (Ediberto) Lopez. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her special guardian angel, Luisa Maravilla. In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by a brother, Xavier Neave; niece Georgia Ann Neave; a nephew Abraham Lira; and great-grandson, Marciano Osorio. Visitation for Katie will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Kenosha. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Katie's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 3, 2020.