Eric C. Wolosek

Eric C. Wolosek, age 40, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI.

A service of committal honoring Eric's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in St. George Cemetery.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

