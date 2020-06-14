Erich H. Lubkeman

1929 - 2020

Pleasant Prairie – Erich H. Lubkeman, age 91, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Kenosha Place Senior Living. He was born on June 1, 1929 to parents August and Minnie (nee. Lutkeman) in Kent, Ohio.

Erich proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Following his military service, he owned and operated Erich's Auto Repair in Antioch, Illinois.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nora; children, Sandy (Don) Wolf of Iron River, MI, Dianne (Bill) Del'Ve of New Palestine, IN, Janet (Eric) Gaylor of Antioch, IL, Rick (Kim) Lubkeman of Billings, MT; grandchildren, Lindy (Todd) Martens, Brandon Gaylor, Ryan (Shawn) Gaylor, Bill (Tae) Del'Ve, Lisa (JR) Del'Ve-Lavish, Susie (Dylon) LeMay, James Wolf, Tiann Lubkeman; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Hayden, Bryant, Avery, Caden, Haleigh, Ashtyn, Baby Del'Ve; sister, Gloria Stokes.

Erich was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen; brother, William; granddaughter, Kathryn Wolf.

Private services will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

