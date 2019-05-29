Erna Alize Spiwek

1934 - 2019

Erna Alize Spiwek went home to eternal life with Jesus on Monday May 27, 2019 after 85 years of living in God's grace.

Born in Spinalow, Poland on Jan. 11, 1934, Erna was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Adolph and Natalie (Muller) Zoellner. After living through great strife in war-torn Germany, she was sponsored to move to Kenosha by Otto Spiwek. They were soon united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1959, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Erna was a lifelong member of Friedens where she served her Lord faithfully as a member of the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the MGV Harmonia.

Erna spent time working at the Lowes factory, Frost Co. and Ladish Tri-clover.

She dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She was an avid gardener and was passionate about baking and cooking for her family and friends.

Erna was a loving mother to Sylvia Wolf, Harry Spiwek and Nancy (Lee Papendorf) Spiwek. She was a loving Oma to Megan (Paul) Humphrey and Corey Brackeen and was a proud and loving great-Oma to Grover Humphrey.

She is further survived by her two sisters, Berta (Rudy) Diesslin and Gertrude (Dieter) Pallmann, and her extended family in Germany.

In addition to her parents, Erna was preceded in death by her husband, Otto, and brother, Adolf Zoellner.

Funeral Services honoring Erna's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Avenue. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to express a special word of thanks to Erna's granddaughter, Corey Brackeen (RN), who unselfishly dedicated her skills, talent and time to care for her grandmother throughout the final week of her life. Your contribution made our loss more bearable. Thanks also to Aurora Hospice who provided support.

