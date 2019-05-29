Ervin H. "Erv" Berlin

1928 - 2019

Ervin "Erv" H. Berlin, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1928, to the late Herman and Martha (Weth) Berlin in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Erv entered the US Air Force on Oct. 1, 1946, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1949.

On May 18, 1963, he married Sophie C. Hansen in Crown Point, Ind. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2017.

Erv enjoyed softball and bowling in his younger years, camping, watching all sports, a handyman who was mechanically inclined. He was a devoted church member and was head usher for many years. Everyone enjoyed Erv's great story telling. He was also well known for decorating everything!

He is survived by many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Berlin, Leroy Berlin, Charles Yandt, Ruth Wenger, Herman Berlin Jr., Esther Kwincinski, Bernice Gaudio, Elmer Berlin, Lorraine Istvanek, Delores Berlin and LaVerne Druktines.

Funeral Services for Ervin will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church (1520 Green Bay Rd). Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Bruch Funeral Home

Visit Erv's

Online Memorial Book

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298