Esma Griffin

1941-2020

Esma Griffin, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at The Manor in Kenosha.

Esma was born on August 9, 1941 in Dermot, AR, the daughter of the late AB & Ladell (Love) Davis. She was educated in the schools of Arkansas. Esma married Pete Griffin on September 7, 1958. Esma was a homemaker for many years, also working as a house keeper throughout the years. She was member of New Brighter Day/Friendship Baptist Church. Her hobbies included fishing, photography, cooking, and spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Ronnie (Beverly) Griffin of Brown Deer, Curtis Griffin of Kenosha, Kenneth (Dee) Griffin of AZ, John (Kim) Tucker of Kenosha; brother, Lorinzo Davis of GA; sisters, Erma Wilson of MI, Mary (Wayne) Junior of CA, JoAnn Davis of MI, Georgia (Jimmy) Smith of Racine; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Esma was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, son, Lee, brothers, Willey & Eddie, and sister, Leola Morris.

A visitation will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com