Estella Yvonne Kaelber
1937 - 2020
Estella Yvonne Kaelber, beautiful soul, wife, mother, sister, daughter left the house of her dreams for her forever home on September 22, 2020.

She is survived by the love of her life, Don; five children who she says caused them joy and pain, but of whom she also said she was proud…"Extremely." she said, "Underline that." Those kids are: Edward (Amy) d.2018, Elizabeth, D.J. (Tara), James (Beverly), and Lora; eight incredible and beloved grandchildren: Eddie, Kelly, Shelby, Megan, Raven (Corey), Madie, Casey, and Will; two beautiful great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Jaxon; and her adventuring younger sister, Priscilla.

Memorial visitation will be held on October 3, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Service at 12:45 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Yvonne's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 26, 2020.
