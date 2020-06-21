Esther Everson (nee Zappa, Procarione)

1931 - 2020

Esther Everson (nee Zappa, Procarione), 89, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born on February 24, 1931 in Kenosha to Frances (nee Ruffalo) and Ercolo Zappa and was educated in Kenosha public schools.

She loved working in the Kenosha area, at places such as Jockey, Ladish, Lepp's and many others.

Many things gave Esther joy in her life, especially her family & friends.

She was an avid golfer and bowler, having recorded many 600 series' in her career.

Surviving Esther are her children: John (Mary) Procarione of Greenfield, and James (Diane) Procarione of Pleasant Prairie.

She is further survived by her grandchildren Dr. Katie (Mike) Stuart, Lauren Procarione, Jamie Procarione, Andrea Procarione, Cyrus Procarione, sister-in-law Joanne Johnson and niece Lynne (Peter) Weil.

Preceding Esther in her death were her husband Kenneth, her parents, brother Peter and sister Lorraine.

The family would like to give special thanks to the people at An Innovative Care who did a wonderful job providing her dignity and comfort.

Due to the current health and safety concerns, a private burial will take place at a later date.

