Ethel Mae Smith

Ethel Mae Smith, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Waupun, Wis. on April 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ervin A. and Selma M. (Voight) Prust.

On August 14, 1943, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Smith, Sr. They moved to Kenosha in 1944 making it their new home. Sadly after 68 years of marriage, Richard preceded her in death on August 21, 2011.

Ethel was employed as a grocery checker. She was employed with Sentry Foods for 10 years and Lincoln Foods for 20 years.

Ethel will always be remembered by her three children, Diana K. (Robert) Mortensen, Sandra J. (Joseph) Merlo and Richard W. (Sheryl) Smith, Jr.; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and twenty two great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Ervin (Dorothea) Prust; her sister, Karen Schmidt; and her half-brothers and half-sister.

In addition to her parents and husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by a step-mother, Violet Prust; a brother, Kenneth A. Prust; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Schmidt.

A Memorial Service honoring Ethel's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at noon at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday, November 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

