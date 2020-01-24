Eudora L. Bach

July 14, 1930 - January 21, 2020

Eudora L. Bach, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kenosha Place.

She was born on July 14, 1930 to the late Paul and Genevieve (Howard) Struck in Zion. She was educated in the schools of Zion and graduated from Zion-Benton High School.

On August 2, 1950 she married Clarence Bach in Zion. He preceded her in death in April of 2005.

Eudora enjoyed cross stitching, crafting and baking, especially banana nut bread.

Eudora is survived by her loving children Rose (Rich) Bowker of Pleasant Prairie, Keith Bach of TX, Karen Hillesland of Pleasant Prairie and Richard Bach of Kenosha, her grandchildren Cherie, Trisha, Brittney and twins Amanda and Eric and her great grandchildren Jacob, Hailey, Brooklyn, Sydney, Alessandra, Kyler, Audrey and Ellie.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Neal Miller, Arnold and Wesley Struck.

Funeral Services for Eudora will be held on Monday, January 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Croix Hospice 409 Hallberg St. Delavan, WI 53115 or to Alzheimer's Research 6130 W. National Ave. Ste. 200 West Allis, WI 53214.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

