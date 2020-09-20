Dr. Eugene Ambrose

January 26, 1930 - September 17, 2020

Dr. Eugene Ambrose, 90, formerly of Kenosha, late of Union Grove, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

He was born on January 26, 1930 to the late Anthony Joseph and Mary Rita (Achlin) Ambrose in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He received his degrees from Northwestern University and Marquette University Dental School.

Eugene entered the US Army on October 25, 1951. He served during Korea and was honorably discharged on August 19, 1953. He later joined the Wisconsin National Guard, retiring as a Colonel.

On August 18, 1956 he married Joan F. Mulich at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2017.

He owned and operated a dental practice for many years in Kenosha.

Eugene was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Eugene enjoyed gardening, music, listening to the radio, studying languages, fixing cars and telling stories.

Eugene is survived by his children Russ Ambrose, Susan (David Enders) Ambrose, Lea (Bill Fifarek) Merten, Laura Ambrose, Maria (David Bollom) Ambrose, Marjory Ambrose, Ray (Beth) Ambrose, Amy (Paul Merklein) Ambrose, David Ambrose and Sally VanDriest, his 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his sister Janice (Jacques) Claessens and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by a daughter Edy Ambrose.

Funeral Services for Dr. Eugene Ambrose will be held on Thursday, September 24th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

