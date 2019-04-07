Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene "Gene" Fitzgerald.

Eugene "Gene" Fitzgerald

1930 - 2019

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Eugene "Gene" Fitzgerald, left his 88 year visit here on Earth, surrounded by his loving family and departed for his eternal home in heaven to join his many friends and relatives who left before him, including his parents, Joseph and Mary Fitzgerald, his brother, Leonard, and sister, Dolores.

Gene was born and raised on a farm near Osman, in Manitowoc County, Wis. He was a 1948 graduate of Valders High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 1949, to Sept. 1952, during the Korean War Conflict.

After several years of college, Gene began working for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue where he held several management positions, from which he retired in 1992. He resided in Milwaukee from 1952 to 1971. On June 10, 1995, he married the love of his life Marge Jones and together they lived in Madison until moving to Kenosha in 1998 for his retirement years. Gene's life-long hobby was working on home improvement projects for Marge and Gene's home, plus those of friends and family.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie; his son, Jerry; three lovely step daughters, Sandra (David) Ricchio, Kim (Doug) Davis, and Kathy (Kurt) Flint; and eight grandchildren.

In accordance with Gene's wishes, funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial Mass to commemorate Gene's great life on Earth will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Gene's Online Memorial Book at: