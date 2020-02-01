Eugene "Gene" Pagenkopf

February 12, 1930 – January 29, 2020

Eugene "Gene" R. Pagenkopf, age 89, of Kenosha; beloved husband of Barbara (nee: Egvedt) Pagenkopf and dear father of Pamela Perugini, Judith Dunham, Susan (Lee) Zapp & Linda (Michael) Petersen; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the emergency room of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Funeral services honoring Gene's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gorte officiating. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 – 11:00 am.

Please see Sunday's Kenosha News for the complete obituary.

