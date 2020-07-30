1/1
Eun Sook Lee
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eun Sook Lee

1947-2020

Eun Sook Lee, devoted mother and wife, died at the age of 73 after a year- long battle with ALS.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, she immigrated to the United States with her husband in the 1970's. After her husband completed his PH.D. at the University of Michigan, they moved several times before settling down in Kenosha, WI.

Out of the many places that Eun Sook lived throughout her life time Kenosha was her favorite. It was where she considered home to be. She raised her family there. She dedicated her life to them and spread love and beauty through her laughter and artistry.

Eun Sook graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Parkside with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. Though she did not pursue a career as an artist, she continued to paint and used her artistic talents in her everyday life whether it was with her cooking, floral arrangements, or home made birthday cakes.

Even in adversity, Eun Sook was always able to find humor and create laughter. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Youn Woo, and two children, Mark and Mee Young, son-in-law, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Angie, and grandchildren, Emma, Henry, Scarlett, and Anna.

Graveside services will be private in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Eun's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 29, 2020
Grateful to have spent several years getting to know this creative, kind, caring, and merry lady. Rest In Peace.
Matthew Yeoman
Family
July 29, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Eun Sook was such a kind and gentle woman. We are sorry for your loss.
Joanna and Gregg Byrd
July 29, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark A Yeoman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved