Eun Sook Lee

1947-2020

Eun Sook Lee, devoted mother and wife, died at the age of 73 after a year- long battle with ALS.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, she immigrated to the United States with her husband in the 1970's. After her husband completed his PH.D. at the University of Michigan, they moved several times before settling down in Kenosha, WI.

Out of the many places that Eun Sook lived throughout her life time Kenosha was her favorite. It was where she considered home to be. She raised her family there. She dedicated her life to them and spread love and beauty through her laughter and artistry.

Eun Sook graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Parkside with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. Though she did not pursue a career as an artist, she continued to paint and used her artistic talents in her everyday life whether it was with her cooking, floral arrangements, or home made birthday cakes.

Even in adversity, Eun Sook was always able to find humor and create laughter. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Youn Woo, and two children, Mark and Mee Young, son-in-law, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Angie, and grandchildren, Emma, Henry, Scarlett, and Anna.

Graveside services will be private in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home

