Eunice A. Mattson

Eunice A. Mattson, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 9, 1929, to the late Aale and Annie (Warvi) Juoni in High Bridge, Wis. She was educated in High Bridge and graduated from Ashland High School.

On June 4, 1949, she married the love of her life Clifford Mattson in Ironwood, Mich. They came to Kenosha in 1950. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2014.

Eunice worked at Brookside Care Center, retiring in 1990.

Eunice was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Eunice enjoyed reading, watching NASCAR, crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

Eunice is survived by her sons Darrell (Lynne) Mattson of Trevor and Gary (Suzette) Mattson of Kenosha, her grandsons Johnathan (Ranee Seekamp) Mattson and Jason Mattson and her sister-in-law Virginia Juoni.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Eugene and Elton Juoni and her sister Eudora Peepo.

A Celebration of Life for Eunice will be held at a later date. Memorials would be appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church (2006 – 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53140).

