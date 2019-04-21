Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Schulz. View Sign

Eunice Schulz



1925 - 2019



Eunice Schulz died April 13, 2019, at home in Missoula, MT. She was born June 22, 1925, in Carlinville, IL to Rev. George and Hulda Beiderwieden and attended schools in Milwaukee. On Aug. 26, 1947 she married Rev. Friedel Schulz and moved to Clear Lake, SD where their two children, Paul and Ann, were born. In 1952 they relocated to Kenosha, where she and her late husband lived until retirement in 1985, when they moved to Milwaukee.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and son. Survivors include daughter Ann (Tim); daughter-in-law Kirsten; granddaughters Erin (John), Emily (Tom), and Allison (John); great-grandchildren Harper, Lincoln, and Ruby, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mom was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, assisting Dad in ministries in South Dakota, Kenosha, and Milwaukee. She loved family gatherings, travel, and keeping in touch with friends and family. A shy, private woman, she had a way of touching hearts by listening. A service is planned for later this year. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140.





Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kenosha News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close