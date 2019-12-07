Eva A. Tutlewski

Eva A. Tutlewski, age 97 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at HCR Manor Care.

She is survived by her children,Raymond Tutlewski and Kathy DiCello; grandchildren, Brandi (Quinton) Wheeler,Teresa Tutlewski, Dion DiCello and Dana "Dominic" (Diana) DiCello along with four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring Eva's life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

