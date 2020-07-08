1/1
Eve Vaughn
1939 - 2020
Eve Vaughn, age 80, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 27, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Royce and Yvonne (Walsh) Greisen. Eve received her associate degree in nursing from Gateway Technical Institute and her bachelor degree in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME.

On May 25, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald "Ray" Vaughn at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sadly, he passed away on December 2, 2010.

Eve started her nursing career with St. Catherine's Hospital in 1977, she then became the Chief Nursing Officer and Nursing Manager with Aurora Healthcare, retiring in 2016. Eve enjoyed camping, reading, traveling and sitting on her swing overlooking the flowers and her pond. She loved to be creative with stained glass and enjoying quality time with her breakfast friends.

Those left to remember Eve are her children, Teresa Vaughn, Tracie (Mark) Vidas, Laurie (Darren) Couillard and Linda (Jim) Conklin; her grandchildren, Mark Oelke II, Jon Oelke, Shelly (Kevin) Malkmus, Eric Garza, Laura Garza, Michael Warren, Jacob (Hillary) Warren, Katie Warren, Joshua (Samantha) Vaughn; her great grandchildren, Emmette Oelke, Sophie and Barrett Malkmus, Brodie and Calyx Vaughn; her brother, John (Kathleen) Greiser; and her sister, Jeannie (Jerry) Polden.

Eve was preceded in death by parents, her beloved husband, Ray Vaughn; and her sisters, Sandy Harmon and Linda Duval.

A visitation for Eve will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Eve's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, The Salvation Army, 3116-75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142, or Women and Children's Horizon, 2525-63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
July 7, 2020
Laurie & family - I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Though I only met her a few times at WPA events, her smile and joyful approach were always so visible. I know that those qualities live on through Laurie and, I suspect , all of you. My deepest condolences and prayers for peace.

Gary
Gary Garland
Friend
