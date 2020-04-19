Evelyn D. Chromcik

1925 - 2020

Evelyn D. Chromcik, age 94, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Home Inspired CBRF.

She was born on December 22, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna (Palese) Pellicori. Evelyn attended local schools and was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

Evelyn was united in marriage to George Chromcik. Together they found friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful marriage. Sadly, George passed away on August 25, 1977.

She was employed with Simmons, and was a clerk with Kmart for over 28 years.

She leaves behind many joyful memories for all of us. Her love of life, her dreams for her children and her love of family as well as a host of others who loved her.

She is survived by her children, Renee (Mark) Juliani and James Chromcik; her grandchildren, Christine (Becca) Juliani, Andrea (Aaron) Silguero, Jennifer (Daniel) Ambrosini, Emily (David Sweeney) Juliani, Amber (Pete Rivera) Chromcik, Wendy (John) Matera, Ashley Dahl, Allysa (Evan) Hoffman and Tiana (James Kostrewa) Larson; her great grandchildren, Eden and Iris Juliani, Elijah and Evelyn Silguero, Addison, Colin and Norah Ambrosini, Avery and Carter Hoffman, Kamryn Hoppe, Aria Kostrewa, Peyton and Bryce Dahl, Rylee Pearson, Remi'nise Harris, Seri'nity and Izai'ah Rivera-Chromcik; her brother, Sam Pellicori; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Chromcik; and her brother, Albert Pellicori.

Funeral services honoring Evelyn's life will be held privately. Private Inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Home Inspired Senior Living for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com