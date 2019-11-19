Evelyn Florence Breiling

September 18, 1933 - November 15, 2019

Evelyn Florence Breiling, 86 age, of Montgomery, IL died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Symphony of the Tillers in Oswego, IL.

She was born September 18, 1933 in New Munster, WI the daughter of the late Victor and Eleanor nee Lois Kerkman.

She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.

She is survived by her son Joseph C Breiling of Montgomery, IL, her siblings Arlene Siehoff, Marilyn Lichter, Ruth (Bruce) Ketterhagen, Victor (Julie) Kerkman, Jr., Keith (Sherri) Kerkman, also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Oswald F Breiling, sister Rose Essman. brothers-in-law John Lichter, Ed Siehoff and Jack Essman.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com