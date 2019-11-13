Everett C. Barks

1926 - 2019

Everett Everett C. Barks entered into eternal life on his 93rd birthday November 5th, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born in Perryville, MO to James and Nellie (Conrad) Barks, where he was raised and attended local schools. In 1944 Everett left the family farm to join the Merchant Marines during WWII as they prepared for the invasion of Okinawa, traveling to 13 islands in the South Pacific and surviving 18 Kamikaze attacks. After returning stateside he was drafted by the Army during the Korean War in 1950. He served in the military as a Chief Cook and Baker on ships as well as his time in Fort Hood, TX. In 1952 he was honorably discharged, within 3 weeks he joined the Maritime Service and spent 10 months traveling to South America. Everett kept a log of all the miles he sailed during his service which amounted to well over 500,00 miles throughout the world, serving his fellow soldiers as an excellent cook and baker.

Despite his love of the sea, he gladly gave it up when he met the love of his life, Lenora Weston, on a triple blind date. They were united in marriage on September 5 1954 in Perryville, MO. In 1955 they relocated to Kenosha, WI to be near to extended family and Lake Michigan. Everett became employed by Snap-On Tools in the Automatics Department, retiring in 1996 after 40 years of service.

He also served God as he carried out his role as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. As a member of Baptist Tabernacle he served on the Deacon Board and as a greeter handing out bulletins and hugs. He continued his love of cooking as a ministry by initiating "The Sweetheart Banquet" for Valentines Day which he prepared for over 53 years, training his children, grandchildren and members of the church in his culinary skills. Everett also developed "Buck Nite" for the AWANA program so all families could have a dinner before attending bible study and AWANA every week for 25 years. Alongside his wife Lenora, they began a church ministry program for the residents at Hospitality Manor Nursing Home. He served in that ministry for 20 years and passed it on to his helpers, which still continues today. He was the oldest attending member of the church.

Being from the St. Louis area he was an avid Cardinals fan, which prompted him to coach a CYC mens softball league for over 15 years, in which they won multiple championships.

His biggest thrill in life short of getting married was being able through Snap-On Honor Flights to travel to Washington D.C. alongside fellow veterans to visit the war memorials. The entire experience for him was beyond words.

Those who mourn his death, but rejoice in his eternal life in heaven are his sister Ruby Blaylock of Perryville, MO, his daughter and son-in-law Bonny & Ken Wamboldt, two sons James and Daniel all of Kenosha, WI. Also six grandchildren Dustin & Dylan Wamboldt of Kenosha, Joshua, Emily, Nicole and Jennifer Barks.

He was preceded in death by his parents & his wife Lenora of 56 years.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 15th, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Kenosha Funeral Services, and on Saturday Nov. 16th, 2019 from 9:00-10:00AM, with Funeral Services to follow. Burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.

