Felipe H. Paez

1930 - 2019

Felipe H. Paez, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Crossroads Nursing Home in Kenosha.

Felipe was born on April 11, 1930, in Havana, Cuba, the son of the late Pedro and Lucila Paez. He was educated in the schools of Cuba. Felipe was a factory worker for many years. His hobbies included cheering for the Chicago Cubs and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his son Jose Paez of Bloomington, Ill. and his daughter Katty Rodriguez and son-in-law Luis Rodriguez; and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Felipe was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Juanito and Pedro and his sisters Maria Luiza and Panchita.

