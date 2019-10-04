Felix Caldera Garcia
Felix Caldera Garcia, 71, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday September 30, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday October 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place in Mexico.
