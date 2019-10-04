Kenosha News

Felix Caldera Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Caldera Garcia.
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Send Flowers

Felix Caldera Garcia

Felix Caldera Garcia, 71, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday September 30, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday October 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place in Mexico.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.