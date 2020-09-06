Florence G. (Starr) Gutsmiedel

June 2, 1926 - August 31, 2020

Florence G. (Starr) Gutsmiedel, age 94, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Joseph's.

Born in Racine, WI, on June 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Loretta (Olley) Mutchie.

On May 28, 1949, Florence was united in marriage to John Starr at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1979. She then married Lloyd (Curly) Gutsmiedel on August 22, 1981 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. Lloyd passed away on October 18, 2005.

Florence was employed with J. C. Penny in Kenosha for 19 years.

She moved to Mauston in 1982 and back to Kenosha in 2004. Flo will be missed greatly by her children, although they did not have much growing up, they were blessed with loads of motherly love.

Left to cherish her life are her children, William (Judy) Starr of Estero, FL, Phil Starr of Bellingham, WA, Gary (Cathy) Starr of Kenosha, WI; her daughter, Lori (Jim) Oliver of Aurora, CO; her four grandchildren; her one great grandchild; her sisters-in-law, Juleen (Jim) Graff of Oshkosh, WI and Verna (Don) Schumacher of Oshkosh, WI.

Along with her parents, Jacob and Loretta Mutchie and her husbands, John Starr and Lloyd Gutsmiedel; she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Starr on May 24, 1980; grandson, Nathan Starr on November 27, 2009; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Ed) Piette and Helen (Vernon) Staples.

Funeral services honoring Florence's life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Private inurnment will be held in All Saints Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Legacy at St. Joseph's, 9244 29th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

A special thank you to the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for their loving care of Mom during these difficult times.

