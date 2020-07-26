1/1
Florence L. Ebell
1924 - 2020
Florence Ebell, 96, of Kenosha passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at The Manor in Kenosha.

Florence was born on June 14, 1924 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Leo & Elsie (Tutlewski) Sikorsky. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Florence married Harold Ebell on November 9, 1942 in Kenosha. She was Chef/Owner of the Parkside Restaurant for many years and worked at other restaurants throughout the years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Jo Ann (John) Alexander of TX, Frances (Bill) Dase of Kenosha; sister, 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Florence was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Brotcke in 2017, husband, Harold in 1973.

Funeral services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
