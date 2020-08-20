Florence Rypczynski

1927 - 2020

Florence Rypczynski, age 92, passed away Aug. 10 in Springville, CA.

She was born in Kenosha on Sep. 13, 1927 to John and Stella (Socha) Ceizyk.

When she was very young, the family moved to Chicago. There she received her education and graduated from Harrison High School.

Florence married John Rypczynski in 1947 at St. Christopher church in Midlothian, IL.

The family returned to Kenosha in the late 50's then moved to California in 1970. Besides working as an accountant, she enjoyed crafting, and was a seamstress and artist.

She is survived by her daughter Karen West (Reese Henry), her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Judy Rypczynski, her grandson Kyle, her great-grand children Cody, Lacy, and Tanner, one great-great grand child and her sister Stella Preiss.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, John and her daughter Christine Rypczynski-Rogers.

Services will be private.