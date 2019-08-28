Frances Ann Herrmann

Frances Ann (Westmoreland) Herrmann passed away On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Froedtert South, with her family by her side. Frances was born July 10, 1936, in Plantersville, Miss. to Clyde and Colene (Wright) Westmoreland. She attended school in Miss., attended and graduated from Kenosha High School, (Bradford) after her family moved here in 1953. She attended the Racine-Kenosha Teacher's College in Union Grove and the University of Wisconsin Extension in Kenosha.

On Sept.3, 1955, she married Jerry Herrmann in a private ceremony in Tupelo, Miss. They had four children; Rick (Dawn) Herrmann, Susan Herrmann, Sheryl Herrmann-Andersen of Franklin, WI and Sally Herrmann.

Frances was employed by KUSD, as secretary at the previous Highland and Green Bay Road elementary schools, Kenosha Water Utility, and retired from the Kenosha Police Department in 1993. Since retirement she was employed as an election poll worker by the City of Kenosha. She was a member of AFSCME Local 71 where she served as an officer and was also an officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's Women's Auxiliary. She was also an inaugural member of the Wisconsin Women's Health Initiative.

Frances was extremely artistic, a talented painter and was fond of needle work. Her painting skills won her a first place award for the fire hydrant painting from the city of Kenosha. She exhibited her work at craft fairs where she had a local reputation for her hand crafted Santa Claus dolls. Frances had an extensive Elf and frog collections. She enjoyed waiting for her Mystery Lilies to bloom each summer. She was a daily Jeopardy and "Wheel Watcher."

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her in-laws. Frances is survived by her sister, Mary (Johnny) Webb of New Albany, Mississippi, her children, two grandchildren, Timothy (fiancée Paige and son Kayden) and Andrew, along with five nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her in-home care givers, Caroline and Grace and acknowledge the responding officers of the Kenosha Police and Fire departments, and Joan of dispatch for their extended support, CCU staff at Froedtert South, Kathy M, RN of the St. Catherine's campus and Lisa C, RN of Kindred at Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the .

Visitation will be held Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with services to follow. Kenosha Funeral Services is serving the family. Inurnment will take place at later date.

