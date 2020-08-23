Frances G. Hansen

1931-2020

Frances G. Hansen, 89 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home. Born in Kenosha, WI on April 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Leopoldo and Giovanna (Perri) Gallo.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Richard; children, Kathleen (Albert Tims) Hansen and William (Diane) Hansen; grandchildren, Thomas (Stefanie) Hansen and Carolyn (Daniel) Jones; and a great-grandson, Cal Hansen. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by one sister, three brothers, and one beloved nephew.

Services and interment will be private in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association, in her memory.

