Francesco Bisceglia

1943 - 2019

Francesco Bisceglia, age 76 of Kenosha passed unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born on January 2, 1943 in Rota Greca, Cosenza, Italy to the late Tristano and Clorinda (Defiora) Bisceglia.

He married the love of his life, Palma Carnevale on August 29, 1965.

On August 17, 1969 he took a leap of faith to better his family, and moved to Canada where he worked in construction. In 1974 he further showed his bravery by moving his family to the US. He worked as a machinist at J.I. Case, and retired after 30 years of service.

Francesco was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel where he proudly volunteered to carry the Holy Mary statue in their yearly procession. He was also a respected longstanding member of the Italian American Club, where he enjoyed Bocce Ball and playing cards. Francesco was a friend, and above all the center and rock of his family. Francesco loved to spend time & involve his loved ones with his passion of winemaking, cooking, gardening and making homemade sausage and soppressata.

Francesco was a Husband, Father, Nanuz, Pillar, Dancer, Fixer and most of all a friend and Mentor to anyone who was blessed enough to cross paths with him. He had a heart bigger than this world and our lives will not be the same without him.

He is survived by his loving wife Palma; his two children, Roberta (Charlie) Glassen and Massimo (Jamie) Bisceglia, four grandchildren, Jonathan (Rachel) Swift, Sabrina (Zachariah) Stacy, Tristano and Gianna Bisceglia and two great grandsons, Griffin Swift and Andersen Stacy.

He was brother to Guiseppe Bisceglia and Rosanna Mazzei and cherished brother-in-law to Antonio (Rosa) Carnevale, Velia Zappa, Frank (Julia) Carnevale, Ezelia Carnevale, Melvina Celebre, Carmella Bisceglia and Ledia (Guiseppe) Defoire.

Francesco will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Geraldo Bisceglia, his sister, Rita Millilo, and brothers- in-law, Frank Zappa, Joseph Carnevale, and Mario Celebre.

Funeral Services honoring Francesco's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919-54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Francesco will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com