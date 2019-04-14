Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Kunz.

Francis Joseph Kunz

1937 - 2019

Francis Joseph Kunz, born Feb. 16, 1937, in Chicago Ill., died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Lynchburg Va.

He was an Army veteran having served in Alaska. where his passion for flying began, followed by a 37-year career with WI Bell telephone company. He was a longtime resident of Kenosha Wis. and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. His love of all things airplane led him to become an aerobatic instructor and EAA Airventure yearly attendee. He was an accomplished landscape artist. His greatest moments were spent with his wife, ballroom dancing (Johnny Kaye groupies), tandem bicycle riding, and traveling. He was a member of WI Pioneers, Kenosha Ramblers camping club, Sweet Cheeks tandem club, and the Campbell Co. Senior Bingo group.

He is preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Joan (Milkent) Kunz.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Ann Chwaszczewski of El Cajon Calf., and Loretta Molter of Tinley Park Ill.; a sister-in-law, Juanita Pflueger of Salem Wis.; four daughters, Theresa Waddell (Scott) of Lynchburg, Christine Geilfuss (Steven) of Stuttgart, Germany, Susan Graham of Kenosha, Cecelia Valentine (Richard) of Menomonee Falls Wis.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Derek Waddell, Elisabeth Dewitt (Brandon), Kenda and Dakota Dewitt, Claire Born (Nicholas), Rose Born, Alec Geilfuss, Ava Geilfuss, Melissa Kunz-Owens, Brett and Bryce Sark, Kyle Kohnke, Nate Valentine, and Sam Valentine.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave., Kenosha Wis. with visitation at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and reception in Bell Hall following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be sent to .