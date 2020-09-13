Francis R. Young

Francis R. Young, age 97, passed away peacefully at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services honoring Francis's life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. A visitation for Francis will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, September 16, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com