Frank A. Matrise, Jr., of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 11, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 1, 1966, in Kenosha; he was the son of Frank and Sandra (Silk) Matrise. He graduated from St. Mary's Grade School, St. Joseph High School (1984), Carthage College (1990) and from Olivett Nazarene with his master's degree.

On July 5, 1997, he married Wendy Hunkeler at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Frank taught fourth grade at Frank Elementary for 8 years, and later was the Dean of Students at Tremper High School for 21 years. He coached football for 34 years, he was the head coach at Tremper for 19 years and then later coached at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

He was a member of the Roma Lodge, Italian Businessmen Association, Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, WFCA District Representative, President WFCA, WIAA Football Advisory Board, American Football Coaches Association, and St. Mary Excellence Education Committee.

Frank won many awards over the years, but the most notable being the 2011 Dick and Marjory Rundle Positive Influence of Coach Award; SE Conference and WFCA Coach of the Year, which he was awarded on a few occasions. In 2016, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, joining his dad who was inducted in 2010.

He loved all athletics, especially football. He was a Notre Dame, Wisconsin Badger, Cubs, and Packer's fan. He enjoyed attending family gatherings, reunions, and parish festivals, as well as, traveling to Walt Disney World and taking cruises. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his children, Katelyn and Kyle.

Frank is survived by his wife, Wendy Matrise of Kenosha; his twins, Katelyn and Kyle Matrise both of Kenosha; his parents, Frank and Sandra Matrise, Sr, of Kenosha; three sisters, Julie (David) Rivera of Kenosha, Gina (Adam) Wnuck of Wentzville, Mo., Kathy (Tim) Figlewski of Bollingbrook, Ill.; mother-in-law, Dolores Hunkeler of Kenosha; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Minnie Matrise; maternal grandparents, Mike and Mae Silk; father-in-law, Lee Hunkeler; and sister, Marie Matrise.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, at Proko Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Prayers will be held on Friday, July 19, at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated, a donation will be made towards academic scholarship funds in Frank's name, as well as for Katelyn and Kyle.

