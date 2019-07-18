Frank A. Matrise, Jr.

1966 - 2019

Frank A. Matrise, Jr., of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 11th surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be held on Friday, July 19th at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated, a donation will be made towards academic scholarship funds in Frank's name, as well as for Katelyn and Kyle.

