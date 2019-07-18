Kenosha News

Frank A. Matrise Jr. (1966 - 2019)
  "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
  "Please accept my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. I am so..."
  "FRANK will be deeply missed!! Great man. My sincere..."
    - Kelly Hogan-Howard
  "Frank was one of those rare & special individuals that when..."
    - Susan Keul
  "Our deepest sympathy to the Matrise family. Frank was a..."
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Frank A. Matrise, Jr.

1966 - 2019

Frank A. Matrise, Jr., of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 11th surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be held on Friday, July 19th at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated, a donation will be made towards academic scholarship funds in Frank's name, as well as for Katelyn and Kyle.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 18, 2019
