Frank B. Gott Frank B. Gott, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center. Private Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held at a later date with full Military Honors. Please see our website for a complete obituary. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit Frank's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.