Frank B. Gott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank B. Gott Frank B. Gott, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center. Private Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held at a later date with full Military Honors. Please see our website for a complete obituary. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit Frank's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved