Frank Fabiano

October 15, 1935 - April 18, 2020

Frank Fabiano, age 84 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born in Italy on October 15, 1935, he was the son of Joseph and Serafina (Borza) Fabiano.

Frank was united in marriage to Donna Mae Zahn on June 30, 1956 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Together they found friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful marriage. Sadly, Donna passed away on May 3, 2010.

Frank attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Frank was employed as an Assembler at Chrysler for 20 years and as a Crossing Guard for 26 years. Frank was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend who was loved and cherished by many.

Frank is survived by his children, Dominic (Marydona) Fabiano and Deborah Fabiano; his nine grandchildren; his fifteen great grandchildren; his two great-great grandchildren; his siblings, Carmela Alia, Tony Fabiano, Sam Fabiano, Santina Iovine, Angeline (Martino) Ambrosio and Agatha (Mico) DeSimone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Fabiano and his sons, Joe and Frank Fabiano.

Funeral Services honoring Frank's life will be held privately. Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com