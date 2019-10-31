Frank Furlin

Frank Furlin, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on May 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mary (Bertelle) Furlin. He was a lifelong resident of Kenosha and was educated in local schools.

On August 20, 1949 he married Shirley K. Frederick in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2015.

Frank was employed as a supervisor for American Motors for 30 years, retiring in 1988. His interests included golfing and gardening. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan and loved hunting with his dogs. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in northern Wisconsin.

He is survived by six nieces, Christine (Mike) Ritacca, Deborah (Dan) McGovern, Diana (Jeff) Werwie, Deena (Rick) Leys, Cassie (Mario) Diaz Bello and Jackie (Joe) Gianeselli; and five nephews, David (Patty) Furlin. Bruce (Peggy) Furlin, Keith (Mary) Haber, Todd (Bonnie) Haber and Robert (Winnie) Dalla Santa. He is further survived by numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Furlin; a sister, Josephine Dalla Santa; and two sisters-in-law, Audrey Lento and Charlotte Haber.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at noon Sunday. Entombment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Frank's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com