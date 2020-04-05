Frank H. Pomeroy Sr.

1944 - 2020

Frank H. Pomeroy Sr. age 76 died April 1, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 7, 1944. The son of the late Eugene and Florence (Raymond) Pomeroy. He worked for many years as a Freight Supervisor for United Airlines, and recently for Intermatic in Spring Grove IL.

Frank is survived by his three children: Christa (Scott) Lawrence,

Michelle (Tim) McCune and Eric (Sara) Pomeroy. Along with stepdaughters: Andrea (Jim) Kelly and Sarah (Mike) Cox. Grandfather of 11. Brother to Kerry (Vera) Pomeroy. He was preceded in death by his son Frank H Pomeroy Jr.

Private committal services will be held in Iowa. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.