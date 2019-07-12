Frank J. Andrekus

Frank J. Andrekus, 89, of Brighton passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Center. He was born March 7, 1930, to Joseph and Anna (nee Gurin) Andrekus in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Frank's early life was spent in Pleasant Prairie where he graduated from Wilmot High School. On April 14, 1951 he was united in marriage to Helen A. Stockwell in Kenosha, WI. Following their marriage Frank joined the Army. He served the country during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Austria. After he returned from service, they lived and raised their family on a farm in Brighton. Frank worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Kenosha County. He was a member of the Deputy Sheriff Association. He enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, feeding and watching the birds as well as raising and riding horses. He also enjoyed working with his hands and putting together jig saw puzzles.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, his children: Dr. Bruce (Jody) Andrekus, Thomas (Lori) Andrekus and Mark (Deb) Andrekus, grandchildren: Ryan (Ann) Andrekus, Alyssa (Dave) Krupp, Jeff Schrock, Dan Schrock, Tina Romano, Lauren (Matt) Connor, Preston Andrekus, Sam Andrekus, Dr. Hannah (Aaron) Wroblewski, 1LT Cole (Bailey) Andrekus and Luke Andrekus and 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ann, Marcella and Adolph.

The family has suggested memorials, in honor of Frank, be made to Law Enforcement or Veterans Organizations of your choice.

Frank's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Center and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.

Services for Frank will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 7 p.m at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

