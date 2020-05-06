Frank Lukaszewicz
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Lukaszewicz 1949 - 2020 Frank Lukaszewicz, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus. Born in Chicago, IL on October 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Scott) Lukaszewicz. He attended local schools and was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Superior. On March 31, 1973 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI, Frank was united in marriage to Theresa A. Conley. Together they found friendship, raised a family and were blessed with 47 years of marriage. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Frank proudly served our country in the United Stated National Guard for 6 years. Frank was employed with Montgomery Ward, Maryville Academy, Wolohan Company, Hillside Hardware, Master Craft Builders, Lowes and Meijer. Most of all, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and many relatives and friends. Frank enjoyed baseball, football and collecting coins. He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife, Theresa; his children, Joan and Joseph Lukaszewciz; his siblings, Jo Ellen Jacoby, Edward (Kathy) Lukaszewicz; and many loving nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Tack; and his brother-in-law, Dan Tack. Funeral Services honoring Frank's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved