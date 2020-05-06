Frank Lukaszewicz 1949 - 2020 Frank Lukaszewicz, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus. Born in Chicago, IL on October 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Scott) Lukaszewicz. He attended local schools and was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Superior. On March 31, 1973 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI, Frank was united in marriage to Theresa A. Conley. Together they found friendship, raised a family and were blessed with 47 years of marriage. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Frank proudly served our country in the United Stated National Guard for 6 years. Frank was employed with Montgomery Ward, Maryville Academy, Wolohan Company, Hillside Hardware, Master Craft Builders, Lowes and Meijer. Most of all, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and many relatives and friends. Frank enjoyed baseball, football and collecting coins. He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife, Theresa; his children, Joan and Joseph Lukaszewciz; his siblings, Jo Ellen Jacoby, Edward (Kathy) Lukaszewicz; and many loving nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Tack; and his brother-in-law, Dan Tack. Funeral Services honoring Frank's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 6, 2020.